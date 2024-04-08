IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

IQVIA stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

