iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Position Lessened by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $107.12. 8,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $109.17.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

