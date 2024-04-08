iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.72

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 283418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.