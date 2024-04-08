iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after acquiring an additional 556,025 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,376,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,894,000 after acquiring an additional 370,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.20. 8,077,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,829,119. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.51.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

