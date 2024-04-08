iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,869. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

