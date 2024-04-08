iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

