iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 764,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,706. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

