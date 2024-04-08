iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 742,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,801. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

