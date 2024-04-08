iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.56. 2,343,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,452. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

