iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

