iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Decreased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.16 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

