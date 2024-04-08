iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 951.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 669,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,726. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

