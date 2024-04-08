iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Stock Position Lessened by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

