iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.50

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.50 and last traded at $102.32, with a volume of 497302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

