iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Trimmed by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $69.82. 653,876 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

