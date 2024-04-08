iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,424,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,837,248. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

