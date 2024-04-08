iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.70

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 1618791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,783,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,009,000 after buying an additional 1,895,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after acquiring an additional 811,473 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.