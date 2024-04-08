iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.44

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.44 and last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 3413115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

