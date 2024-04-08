iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.44

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.44 and last traded at $82.28, with a volume of 1426017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.34.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

