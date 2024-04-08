iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.07

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.07 and last traded at $162.44, with a volume of 834073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.54.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 45,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $296,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

