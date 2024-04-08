iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.52. 1,657,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.