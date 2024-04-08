iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,175.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 88,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,976,000 after buying an additional 85,069 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.46. 439,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

