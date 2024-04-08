iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.22

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 63587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.03.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $878.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.