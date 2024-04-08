iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $176,000. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,448,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.90. 74,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

