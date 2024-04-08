iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.84. 264,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,453. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

