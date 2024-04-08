iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after buying an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 239,901 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,839,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,455,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $115.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

