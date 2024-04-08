iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,008,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 291,785 shares.The stock last traded at $59.98 and had previously closed at $60.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.