iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.43

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.43 and last traded at $111.42, with a volume of 800784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.87.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

