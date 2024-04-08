iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.07. The stock had a trading volume of 134,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

