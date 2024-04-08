iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,449 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,358 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

