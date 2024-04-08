James M. Daly Sells 32,489 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $3,338,894.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,118.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.80. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.40.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

