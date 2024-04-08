Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$35.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.47.

JWEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$26.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.31. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

