JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nomura dropped their target price on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.07.

Shares of JD stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

