Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.82. 4,941,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,631,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

