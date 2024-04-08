Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $56.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.87. 651,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,311. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

