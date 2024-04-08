Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $85.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.51. 144,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

