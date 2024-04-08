Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $47.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $88,852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.