Jefferies Financial Group Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $45.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,104. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

