JLP Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

JLP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty comprises 1.1% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.94. 564,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,108. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

