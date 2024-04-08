JLP Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000. CBRE Group comprises about 4.1% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 922,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.