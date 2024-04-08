JLP Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,600 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. AvalonBay Communities makes up 3.9% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,547,000 after purchasing an additional 531,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,332,000 after acquiring an additional 106,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,565,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.03.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,422. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.82%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

