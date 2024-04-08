JLP Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 7.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 615.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.62. The stock had a trading volume of 468,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.02 and a 200 day moving average of $275.97.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

