JLP Asset Management LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JLP Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises 1.1% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,610. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.50.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

