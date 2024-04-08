JLP Asset Management LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Essex Property Trust comprises 3.3% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.50. 286,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,646. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.31%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.30.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

