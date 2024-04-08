JLP Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 4.0% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.