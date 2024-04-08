JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGNX. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MacroGenics from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $199,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,756 shares of company stock valued at $637,187. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

