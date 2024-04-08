John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

John Wood Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 130.20 ($1.63). The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.38. The company has a market capitalization of £895.11 million, a PE ratio of -868.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117.67 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 228.66 ($2.87).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 278,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £358,849.62 ($450,476.55). 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

