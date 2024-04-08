Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.85. 3,665,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,913. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.