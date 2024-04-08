Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

