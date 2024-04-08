Jonathan D. Klein Sells 2,053 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $77,028.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Squarespace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SQSP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 437,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,174. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.
Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on SQSP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Squarespace
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.