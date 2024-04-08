Jonathan D. Klein Sells 2,053 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $77,028.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQSP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 437,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,174. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

